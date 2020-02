A SINGAPOREAN woman who won the battle against Covid-19 describes her “near-death” ordeal.

“I really thought I was going to die,” said the 47-year-old, identified only as Madam Chang in an Oriental Daily News report today.

Chang, who migrated to Singapore from China 20 years ago, was the republic’s 15th confirmed Covid-19 case.

She and her family were visiting Wuhan when the coronavirus epidemic broke out and were among the 95 Singaporeans flown back to Singapore on a specially-chartered flight on Jan 30.

She developed a fever on arrival in Singapore and was confirmed to have contracted the virus the following day.

Recalling her 16 days in isolation, Chang said although she was alright the first two days, she started to experience breathing difficulties on day three.

“I was very scared ... the oxygen delivered to me through a nasal cannula was slowly increased to six litres/minute from one litre/minute initially.”

She said the increase in oxygen flow did not help much as her lungs were losing its function.

At one point, she thought she was at death’s door.

“I really felt I was dying. I was asking myself whether I was about to die.”

She said she was unable to move but her mind was still alert and she could clearly hear the conversations between the doctors and nurses, adding that although her condition was critical, the medical team, particularly one Filipino doctor, kept assuring her that she would be alright and that the nasal cannula would help her breathe.

Although Chang was declared free of the virus on day 16, her son, who also tested positive for Covid-19, was still warded.

However, she was optimistic her son would pull though, given that he had so far not exhibited any of the severe symptoms she had.