Singer attributes success to husband

KUALA LUMPUR: As an award-winning artiste, Kamal Chopra credits her success in the music industry to her family, especially her husband Dr Sunil Chopra, who encouraged her and gave his unconditional support through time, effort and teamwork.

She has won numerous awards locally and in the United Kingdom, including Best International Artiste Award in 2019 and 2022.

Kamal, who previously worked as a lawyer, left the profession to devote her time and energy to building a career in the music industry.

“It has taken a lot of hard work, dedication, sacrifice and practise for me to reach where I am today.

“I spend hours planning and preparing for my live performances and audio recordings, practising, learning new songs and interacting with my fans on social media.

“I am truly blessed to have a husband who is very loving and understanding and supports me physically and emotionally in my music career.”

She said from day one, Sunil has been her pillar of strength, as he has always been there when she needed him.

“Sunil and I met at a family gathering and later arranged our first date.

“We went for a romantic Hindi film and after that, he proposed and I accepted,” said Kamal, who confessed it was love at first sight for the couple.

Kamal said she started listening to music when she was about three or four years old and frequently entertained her classmates and was also an active participant in school concerts.

She said her classmates remember her more for her singing rather than her academic achievements.

“At 14, a classmate and I decided to form a singing duo and we took part in a district-level singing competition in Petaling Jaya.

“We emerged second, which was my first win as a singer,” said Kamal, adding that she loved every moment of her fame.

At 17 years, Kamal became braver as she convinced her brothers to accompany her for an audition for a TV show, without her parent’s knowledge. She won.

“When we eventually told our parents, they were pleasantly surprised to see their daughter on national TV.

“But my priorities changed as I grew older.

“I was offered a scholarship to read law and completed my University of London external degree. I was called to the Bar in 1993,” said Kamal, who then put her music career on hold, working as a conveyancing lawyer in Selangor.

After she married Sunil, the initial years were devoted to their children, but things changed when I gave up my career in 2008.

“Sunil was the one who motivated me to take up singing professionally, with singing lessons.

“He even set up a complete sound system at home and persuaded me to register with the karaoke club at the Penang Sports Club for more singing exposure.

“It was then that I emerged champion in the 5-Clubs Inter-Club Karaoke Competition in 2012.

“This boosted my confidence and that was when my perspective changed.”

Kamal then decided that music would no longer be a hobby, but something to be pursued professionally.

Sunil then became her adviser.

“In the end, it was not about me winning all those international competitions but the love and teamwork of my husband and family that made the whole experience so memorable.

“Many women have come up to congratulate me as they feel inspired by my success as a music artiste.

“But I did it with Sunil’s support.”