KUALA LUMPUR: Singer and composer Awi Rafael is offering free-of-charge music therapy for children with autism, the move which he described as his social responsibility to give back to the society.

The 32-year-old singer said using his ability and talent in music was the least he could do to help the people, especially parents of these special children.

“Through my readings and research, I found that music therapy is able to develop the potential of autistic children, especially in their interaction with people. It is an alternative for modern treatment and it was also proven effective.

“I strongly believe that music can help those living with autism,“ he said.

Awi said he would also make optimum use of music as a communication tool to attract the children’s attention, with the cooperation and assistance from the Malaysian Music Therapy Association.

“At the moment, I have six autistic children undergoing this music therapy. I’m lucky to have the help from several trained teachers from the association to provide the music therapy to these children,“ he said.

Awi said the music therapy for the children with autism was also a special project of his music academy which would be launched after Aidilfitri.

He said the academy, which is a joint venture effort with actor Aiman Hakim Redza, targeted to lure youths from B40 households to learn music, besides offering the music therapy for special children.

More information on the music therapy programme is available at Instagram pages @awirafael or @newsantara.my. — Bernama