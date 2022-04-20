Singer held in domestic violence case

KUALA LUMPUR: A male singer was arrested for allegedly beating and causing injury to his ex-wife after a misunderstanding in Kota Damansara yesterday.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid (pix) said the 45-year-old singer was arrested at his residence today following a report made by his 27-year-old former wife.

“During the incident at about 2.30pm, she was in the parking lot of the man’s residence in Kota Damansara to pick up the son from her ex-husband before a misunderstanding arose because she refused to have photographs taken with the suspect.

“The suspect scolded and hit her, causing the woman to have bruises and pain on her body,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect’s urine test came back negative and a remand order against him would be made in court tomorrow to assist in investigation of the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18 (A) of the Domestic Violence Act 2017.

The incident has since gone viral on social media. — Bernama