Singer holds 117th anniversary mega sale

PETALING JAYA: Singer Malaysia has organised a mega sale, starting yesterday until Sunday, at the compound of its headquarters at Bangunan Singer in Petaling Jaya.

Singer Malaysia central region manager Johan Affandy Ismail said the event is being held in conjunction with Singer Malaysia’s 117 years in business.

Apart from discounts of up to 70% on its products, Johan said Singer will also be giving out surprise gifts to the first 300 walk-in visitors.

“This is our way to express our appreciation to customers who have been loyal to us over the years. Any customer who owns a Singer sewing machine can also get it serviced for free during the mega sale.

“We have great products up for grabs and I am sure visitors who check out our mega sale will not be disappointed.”

Johan said the event is for both existing and new customers in and around the Klang Valley.

“They can expect a good range of products at outstanding prices. Also, we are having a promotion campaign in which our loyal customers can take home a product of their choice with just a RM50 deposit.”

Among the products featured at the event are kitchen appliances, sewing machines, furniture and motorcycles.

“Visitors can purchase a tower fan at just RM69. This is a huge discount from the original price of RM260. A dry iron is going for just RM19.90. The original price was RM45.

“We will also demonstrate our electrical products to visitors, who can test them before making their purchase,” he said.