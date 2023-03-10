Singer Yasin Sulaiman ordered to enter defence on drug charges

PETALING JAYA: The Sessions Court today ordered singer and composer Muhammad Yasin Sulaiman (pix) to enter his defence over three drug charges he is facing.

Judge Faiz Dziyauddin made the decision after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against Muhammad Yasin, 48, at the end of the prosecution’s case.

“A total of seven prosecution witnesses were called throughout the prosecution’s case. After examining and evaluating the testimonies of the witnesses to the fullest, the accused is called to enter his defence over the three charges,” he said.

Muhammad Yasin appeared calm when the verdict was read. After the interpreter explained the options, he chose to remain silent.

Lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein, representing Muhammad Yasin told the court that they are prepared with the first defence witness, who is the Forensic Psychiatry Specialist at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Dr Ian Lloyd Anthony.

Today’s proceeding was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin.

The Mimpi Laila singer was charged with self-administration of the drug “11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9- carboxylic acid” at the Narcotics Office of the Petaling Jaya District Headquarters at 11.05 pm on March 24 last year.

The charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, carries a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of two years if convicted.

He was also charged with possessing cannabis-type drugs weighing 193.7g and cultivating 17 cannabis plants in plastic pots at his residence at Persiaran Surian Damansara Indah Resort Homes, PJU 3, Kota Damansara here at 5.30 pm on the same date.

The charges are under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act and are punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act, which carries a penalty of life imprisonment or not less than five years and shall also be liable to whipping not less than 10 strokes, as well as Section 6B(1)(a) of the same Act which is punishable under Section 6B(3), which carries a penalty of life imprisonment and whipping of not less than six strokes if convicted. -Bernama