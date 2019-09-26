Single body to streamline TVET in the works: Maszlee

PUTRAJAYA: All fields related to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) will be placed under the auspices of the National TVET Education Coordinating Board once established, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) said today.

Speaking at a press conference after opening an industry dialogue on TVET Empowerment here, Maszlee said the establishment of the body would be finalised after several studies being conducted by the TVET Empowerment Cabinet Committee were completed.

“Being under one roof and a single competitive system, the TVET programme will share a powerful and comprehensive system compared to being coordinated by various ministries that are currently offering the courses,“ he said.

Maszlee, meanwhile, said the government would focus on several aspects to reform TVET in order to solve problems such as accreditation, lack of facilities and system failures.

It would also include financing models; strengthening TVET certification and having a single national brand of TVET.

Earlier at a ceremony attended by over 40 industry players, Maszlee launched the National TVET Campaign which included the launch of a logo and slogan, the ‘’TVET Influencer’’ search, and the TVET Valued Industry Partners (VIP) Awards. — Bernama