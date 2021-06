KUCHING: The conditional approval by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) for the CanSino vaccine in the fight against Covid-19 fits well with the immunisation plan for Sarawak’s rural populace.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the single-dose CanSino vaccine would enable medical teams to carry out the vaccination exercise once per location, thus cutting down on expenses, travelling time and the inconveniences or risks involved.

“In Sarawak, we have our people scattered over a huge area in the interiors, where transportation is not only a problem but expensive as well,” he said in a statement.

Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said the decision, which was announced by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today, would also expedite the state’s target of completing its vaccination programme by August.

“The SDMC has forwarded its request to the federal government for suitable allocation of the vaccine to the state as soon as the supply is available (to expedite the vaccination exercise),” he added. — Bernama