Single mother charged with attempted cheating over non-existent Awie concert

KUALA LUMPUR: A single mother pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of attempting to cheat a friend of rock singer and actor Datuk Awie, or real name Ahmad Azhar Othman, over a non-existent concert.

Norhayati Maslinda Chew Asmawie Chew, 44, was charged with trying to cheat Murbarak Akhtar Mohd Aris, 52, by prompting him to transfer money into her Bank Islam account to purchase tickets for the non-existent ‘Unplugged Living Legend’ concert.

She allegedly committed the offence at a house in Taman Bukit Mulia, Bukit Antarabangsa, here at 10.30 pm on Oct 24 under Section 417 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 511 of the same Act, which provides for a maximum of five years’ imprisonment or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Section 511 provides for imprisonment not exceeding half the maximum penalty for the offence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Ameera Sam Kamaruddin prosecuted while lawyer Mohamed Baharudee Mohamed Ariff represented the accused.

Magistrate Normaizan Rahim allowed her bail of RM4,000 in one surety and fixed Feb 21 for mention.

Ahmad Azhar, 53, the complainant in the case, told reporters outside the court that any individuals who had been cheated over the non-existent concert should come forward and lodge a police report.

“If possible the victims should lodge a report. I do not want this kind of thing to happen again,” said Ahmad Azhar, who was present in court today.

On Oct 29, the media reported that Ahmad Azhar had exposed the scam of a woman using his name and image, along with several other artistes, to sell tickets for a non-existent concert, purportedly to be held in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Feb 4, 2023.

Ahmad Azhar, the lead singer of Wings, said the concert tickets were priced between RM199 and RM649. - Bernama