Single mother fined RM10,000 for insulting Agong, former PM

KUALA LUMPUR: A single mother was fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court here today for making offensive and insulting statements against former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in the MalaysiaFlipFlop blog.

Judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy meted out the fine on Lai Yuet Ming, 65, after she changed her plea to guilty to both charges last Dec 6.

The court fined her RM4,000, in default three months jail, on a charge with intentionally making and initiating offensive and malicious communications against Muhyiddin through the ‘MalaysiaFlipFlop’ blog on March 23, 2020.

She was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the offence against the former prime minister.

On the second count, for intentionally making statements against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong , the woman was fined RM6,000, in default six months’ jail. The offence was committed on the blog on March 21, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code for making a statement conducing to public mischief, which provides carries an imprisonment for up to two years, a fine or both, if convicted.

Both the postings were read at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters at 1.40pm on May 6, 2020 and 10pm on March 21, 2020.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Najihah Farhana Che Awang, while lawyer Rajsurian Pillai represented Lai.

-Bernama