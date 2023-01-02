Single mother freed on drug trafficking charges

MALACCA: A single mother wept and performed the “sujud syukur” or prostration of gratitude in the High Court here today for escaping the death sentence when she was acquitted and discharged on two counts of drug trafficking.

Judge Datuk Anselm Charles Fernandis made the ruling against Huda Humairah Liang Moi Yin, 43, at the end of the defence case.

She was also freed on four other charges involving possession of drugs and poison.

Fernandis ordered the woman, who has three children, to be released on the charges after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against her.

“After examining and taking into account the forensic report and DNA analysis on the comb and towel, it was found not only the DNA of the accused and OKT 2 (another accused), but (also) other unknown people.

“Several other people were also found having access to the room where the towel and comb were found, which is in the toilet in the apartment, which is connected to the room where the drugs were found,” said the judge.

However, the court found her guilty on a charge of possessing 20.25 grammes of drug and sentenced her to four years in prison, to be served from the date of her arrest, which was Oct 13, 2018.

The woman, who is a fruit seller, was charged with committing all the offences at a car park and an apartment unit at Pinggiran Bunga Raya here on Oct 13, 2018.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Nabilarif Mohd Rosli prosecuted, while lawyer Quek Kia Ping represented Huda Humairah. - Bernama