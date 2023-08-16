Single mother, friend charged with abusing seven-year-old son

JOHOR BAHRU: A single mother and her friend were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with ill-treating and neglecting her seven-year-old son.

Both of them pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Housewife Nurul Asyiqin Mohamad Zahir, 27, and her girlfriend, Singaporean Awiin Chua, 30, who is a technician were jointly charged with abusing and neglecting the boy, causing the victim to suffer physical injuries.

The two women were charged with committing the offence in a house at Jalan Wau Kikik 7, Bandar Layang Kasa, Pasir Gudang between July 1 and Aug 9 this year.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, and faced a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than 20 years or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Diyana Zubir requested the court to impose a bail of RM 30,000 on each of the accused. She explained that the victim was initially staying with his grandparents in Kedah, before the first accused, who is his biological mother brought him to Johor.

However, she failed to take care of the victim, she added.

As for the Singaporean, she was living in the same house as the first accused and was hence responsible of taking care of the boy, although they had no blood ties.

“The child is now at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here and is being cared for by his uncle pending a decision by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) on his custody, she said.

Lawyer Abd Rahim Ali, representing the two accused, said the first accused, who has another child, a nine-year-old, is not a flight risk as she has been unemployed for the past two months and has no passport.

The second accused is working in Singapore, but residing in Pasir Gudang, and she has a valid passport and a permit to be in the country, he added.

Judge Hakim Fatimah Zahari then allowed Nurul Asyiqin bail of RM15,000 in one surety for all charges, while the bail for Awiin was set at RM20,000 in one local surety for both charges.

They were also ordered to report themselves at a police station once a month pending the disposal of their case and to not intimidate the victim.

The court set Sept 27 for mention to obtain the medical report on the victim. - Bernama