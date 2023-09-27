Single mother, friend plead guilty to abusing son

JOHOR BAHRU: A single mother and her female friend pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of abusing and neglecting her seven-year-old son.

Nurul Asyiqin Mohamad Zahir, 27, and Awiin Chua, 30, a Singaporean, changed their pleas to guilty when the case was mentioned today.

Judge VM Mabel Sheela then fixed Oct 10 to hear the facts of the case before sentencing.

Nurul Asyiqin and Awiin were jointly charged with abusing and neglecting the boy, causing the victim to suffer physical injuries.

The two women were charged with committing the offence in a house in Bandar Layang Kasa, Pasir Gudang between July 1 and Aug 9 this year.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, and faced a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than 20 years or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Diyana Zubir appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Abd Rahim Ali represented both accused.

The court also maintained Nurul Asyiqin’s bail of RM15,000 in one surety for all charges and Awiin's bail of RM20,000 in one surety for all charges.

They were also ordered to report themselves at a police station once a month pending the disposal of their case and to not intimidate the victim.

On Aug 16, both accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of abusing and neglecting the boy.

Abd Rahim, when met by reporters outside the court, said that until now family members or acquaintances of both accused did not post bail. -Bernama