KOTA BARU: A sickly single mother-of-six with tuberculosis but without any source of income is appealing to the public to help ease the burden of her household.

Mariam Mat Deris, 53, used to work at a cracker factory in the city earning RM50 a day, but had to quit her job when her health deteriorated and to avoid infecting other workers.

“I often had breathing difficulty, chest pain and even coughed up blood before being diagnosed with tuberculosis,” she told reporters when met at her home in Kampung Sabak here today.

She goes for treatment at the health clinic every month, but is forced to walk about 2.5km to get there as she had no transportation.

“In addition to needing help for basic necessities and treatment, I also have to support my youngest daughter Nur Darianna Abdullah, 11, who is still in school in Sekolah Kebangsaan Sabak,” she said.

Despite having other children, she said some of them are unemployed while others did odd jobs, earning just enough to support themselves.

“Currently, I am fully dependent on the RM100 a month welfare aid from the Social Welfare Department but even so, it is not enough to the point we have only biscuits and tea for meals,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bernama found that the path to her house was very muddy as a result of overflowing sea tide, and visitors would need to walk in the mud for about 500 meters before reaching her house.

“I am hoping for someone to help pave it with sand or gravel so it would be more comfortable to walk on,” she said.

Mariam was married before but her first husband passed away while her second divorced her five years ago.

Those who want to provide assistance can do so through her Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) account number 0300 1410 0005 9337 or call her at 0111-4177602. — Bernama