KUALA LUMPUR: A single mother pleaded guilty at the Ampang Sessions Court here today to physically abusing three of her daughters.

The 38-year-old woman, who was unrepresented, was charged with committing the offence against her daughters, aged 17, 15 dan 14 respectively, by hitting them at the family home in Jalan Nipah Off Jalan Ampang here at 1 pm on Aug 19.

The charges were framed under Section 31(1)(a) of Child Act 2001 which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or maximum 20 years imprisonment or both upon conviction.

Judge Asrul Darus fixed Oct 11 for sentencing. -Bernama