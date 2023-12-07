Single mothers fined RM2,000 each for offering sex to policeman

PETALING JAYA: Two single mothers were today fined RM2,000 each by the Magistrate’s Court here, for offering sex services to a policeman with the rank of corporal, last month.

Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah, meted out the sentence on two Vietnamese masseuses, Tu Dong Thuy Hoa and Thi Lan Giang, both 33, after they pleaded guilty to committing the act, in a hotel room in Taman Equine, Seri Kembangan, at 6 pm, on June 27.

They were charged under Section 372B of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of one year or a fine or both if convicted.

The court also ordered the two women to serve two months in jail if they fail to pay the fine.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Siti Maryam Jamilah Md Kamal pressed for just sentences to serve as a lesson to both accused.

Lawyer MS Jasmine Faith, who represented both accused, pleaded for leniency on the grounds that her clients were remorseful, and that they had to support their young children. -Bernama