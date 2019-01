JOHOR BARU: ‘When it rains, it pours’ is a saying that best describes the fate of 33-year-old single mother Nurul Ain Zakaria.

Two of her three children are plagued with various medical problems and she is in dire need of financial aid to make sure they get adequate care and treatment.

Her third child Nur Aurora Darmaya Amirul Amri, was diagnosed with hypotonia, or ‘sloppy baby syndrome’ four months ago, causing her muscles to be weak, apart from suffering various complications, such as respiratory failures and muscle cramps since her birth five months back.

She had another shock early this month as she found out her eldest child Nur Adriana Aqilah Muhammad Fairus, 10, had a neurological problem, and at times, experienced memory loss and convulsions.

“I am worried she (Nur Adriana Aqilah) sometimes forgets where she is, she has a poor memory and once, she had even gone out of the house alone,“ she told reporters after receiving donations from Yayasan Pasir Gudang at her house in Taman Air Biru, near Pasir Gudang, today, presented by Permas State Assemblyman Datuk Che’ Zakaria Mohd Salleh.

Nurul Ain said Nur Aurora Darmaya relied heavily on medicines and was being treated at the Sultan Ismail Hospital, while Nur Adriana Aqilah received treatment at Puteri Specialist Hospital here, adding that she had to rely on ride-hailing service Grab to head to the hospital.

Having had to quit her job at a factory in February to care of her children, Nurul Ain said that she also depended on the monthly aid of RM1,000 from the Social Welfare Department.

“But the assistance is not enough because I also need RM5,600 for the genetic testing of both my children to find out the actual cause of their illnesses, and for the schooling needs of Nur Adriana and my second child Muhamad Izz Darwisy who is eight years old.”

Meanwhile, Che ‘Zakaria said he would try to help Nurul Ain get the necessary assistance.

Those who wish to contribute can make direct transfers to Nurul Ain Zakaria via her Public Bank account number 6818759121 or contact her at 017-4868046. — Bernama