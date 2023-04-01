Single mum’s 17-year wait for a home ends, thanks to Johor Sultan

JOHOR BAHRU: A single mother’s wait of almost 17 years to have her own home finally came true when she received the gift of a refurbished house under the royal patronage of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

S. Poongkodi, 54, who supports her family as a school van driver, was grateful to be selected and was in disbelief at the housing grant bestowed on her.

She said her husband died on Feb 14, 2006, in a road accident on his way to work in Pasir Gudang.

Ever since his demise, she and her two children moved into her mother’s house.

“Our old house in Jalan Kelapa Sawit was dilapidated and I could not afford to repair or rebuild it as I was supporting two children in higher education studies.

“However, the dream for me and my two children to return to our old home has come true with the blessing of His Highness the Sultan of Johor,” she told the Royal Press Office according to a posting on the sultan’s Facebook today.

She was immensely grateful for the assistance provided by the volunteers of Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ).

“I highly appreciate the generosity of your gift. I will not forget Tuanku’s kind contribution until the end of my days,” she said at the house key-handover ceremony which was officiated by Mejar Cina Datuk David Wong.

Meanwhile, Wong said the cost of rebuilding the house, which is equipped with three bedrooms, toilet, kitchen, fans and lighting fixtures, was fully funded by YSIJ.

“A thousand thanks to Kulai District Officer Zainor Adani who helped a lot and who also ensured that the house has electricity and water supply.

“This is the first time the gift of new permanent home assistance has been presented to recipients from the Indian community,” he said. - Bernama