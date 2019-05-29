Sinkhole at NSE closed up, all lanes open as usual

IPOH: Road works to repair a sinkhole at Km272.7 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) north bound near Gunung Lang were completed yesterday.

According to PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS), all lanes on the highway were fully opened at about 5pm yesterday.

“PLUS would like to thank all customers for their cooperation when repair works were being carried out in less than 24 hours,” said PLUS in a statement posted on its website.

The sinkhole measuring 2.1m wide and 2.1m deep was found at about 3.30pm on Monday.

The incident went viral on social media as more motorists started their journeys to return home for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

For the latest traffic information on PLUS highways, members of the public can follow PLUSTrafik Twitter or PLUS Mobil or contact PLUSLine at 1800 88 0000. — Bernama