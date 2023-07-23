Sinkhole causes bridge collapse at Jalan Forest City-Lebuh Tanjung Pelepas

JOHOR BAHRU: A 25m stretch of bridge at Jalan Forest City-Lebuh Tanjung Pelepas, near Iskandar Puteri, collapsed today due to a sinkhole.

Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Hairulnizam Mohd Noh said a team of seven firemen in an engine rushed to the location after receiving a call at 2 pm.

“Upon arriving at the location, it was found that a 25-metre stretch of the road and bridge had collapsed.

“The team checked the area and after confirming it was safe, handed over the matter to the police,” he said in a statement today.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the management of Country Garden Pacificview Sdn Bhd, in a statement, said the Forest City project staff and relevant technical personnel were now at the scene to carry out the necessary action.

“In line with our fundamental principle - Safety First, People First, Forest City will conduct a thorough inspection on the entire bridge.

“Forest City will actively cooperate with government departments to carry the necessary actions and procedure as deemed fit in order to ensure the safety of the users,” it said.

Any updates will be uploaded through Forest City official social media account. - Bernama