Sinovac booster available from Feb 14

PETALING JAYA: Sinovac booster dose will be available at all offsite vaccination centres (PPV) under the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme for free from Feb 14, New Straits Times reports.

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd reportedly said those who are eligible for the booster dose and wish to obtain Sinovac can check the list of offsite PPVs on www.protecthealth.com.my.

“However, the Health Ministry is still recommending Pfizer boosters for Sinovac recipients as it offers a higher level of protection,“ it said.

On Feb 7, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced that the recipients of the Sinovac vaccination primer doses against Covid-19 can now pick the same brand for their booster shots.