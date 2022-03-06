Sinovac vaccine for kids available from tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry will begin offering the CoronaVac Suspension for Injection Covid-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated produced by Sinovac, from tomorrow under the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), New Straits Times reports.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the Sinovac-made vaccine will be offered at selected vaccination centres.

He said children who cannot receive the Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine for health reasons will instead be offered the CoronaVac vaccine.

Parents will also be given the option to opt for the CoronaVac vaccine for their children if they do not agree to the Comirnaty vaccine.