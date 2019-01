PETALING JAYA: Sipitang MP Yamani Hafez Musa (pix) was finally sworn in at the Dewan Rakyat before Speaker Datuk Seri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof today.

He took his oath at a special chamber in Parliament at 10am in front of Dewan Speaker Mohd Ariff Md Yusof and was witnessed by family members.

Yamani’s father, former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, was not present.

Yamani, 39, is the last MP to be sworn in after being issued with a warning for being absent following the May 9 general election last year.

“Although Yang Berhormat has just sworn-in, I am confident that Yang Berhormat would carry out his duties as an elected representative with honour, as required by this institution,” Ariff said.

The deadline for Yamani to be sworn in is Jan 16 which is nine days from today.