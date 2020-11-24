SIRIM develops innovative solutions for biogas production

KUALA LUMPUR: In supporting the biogas industry, SIRIM Bhd has developed innovative solutions for the production of biogas and to upgrade its quality to natural gas-like fuel or Bio Natural Gas (BioNG).

Its president and group chief executive Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzil Mohamad Hani (pix) said various technologies are being developed by its team at the Industrial Centre of Innovation for Bio Natural Gas.

“SIRIM has expertise across the entire value chain such as purification and production, distribution via the Virtual Pipeline System (VPS), utilisation and standard development, as well as testing and verification,” he told Bernama recently.

He said SIRIM has successfully developed and demonstrated the technical and economic viability of BioNG for market access through a demonstration plant in Merotai, Tawau, which is capable of producing 6,000 cubic metres (m3) of bio natural gas, or equivalent to approximately 6,000 litres of diesel fuel per day.

“The demonstration was done both on and off-site, focusing on the holistic value chain which involved raw material, production, processing, storage and distribution.

“Through our own filament winding technology, we are able to produce pressure vessels, tanks, pipes and other products for the distribution of compressed biogas or even for hydrogen,” said Ahmad Fadzil.

According to him, the pressure test facilities in SIRIM Tech Venture Penang are among the most stringent ones in the country to ensure that the composite cylinders are able to store up to 250 bar pressure.

Recently, SIRIM Tech Venture Sdn Bhd (STV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIRIM Bhd, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BiON Sdn Bhd (BSB) and LIPP Engineering Sdn Bhd to explore ventures in renewable energy projects, including waste-to-energy projects.

STV was represented by its chief executive officer, Ajmain Kassim, while BION was represented by its chief executive officer cum executive director Datuk Syed Nazim Syed Faisal.

The ceremony was witnessed by MIDA chief executive officer Datuk Azman Mahmud and Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s group managing director and chairman Datuk Dr Ir Ts Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah.

The MoU that marked SIRIM’s successful effort in advancing bioenergy technologies in the marketplace was initiated by Malaysian Investment development Authority (MIDA) via its Domestic Investment Coordination Platform.

MIDA matches and facilitates technology providers with industry partners in the bio-energy value chain to explore opportunities and challenges as well as to chart the way forward for the industry.

According to Ahmad Fadzil, biogas has the potential to generate 736 megawatt of energy derived from palm oil mill effluent, manure and landfill resources in the country.

However, it is estimated that the country’s utilisation of biogas energy is currently only about 25 per cent of this amount.

“Through SIRIM’s BioNG solution, we expect to contribute significantly in the exploitation of the relevant technologies, in order to convert the abundant biomass into renewable energy products.

“According to the Malaysia Energy Statistics 2019, biogas contributes to only 0.1 per cent or 41 kilo tonne of oil equivalent as energy input to power plants. As such, there is definitely more to explore here,” said Ahmad Fadzil. — Bernama