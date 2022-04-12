Sirim reaffirms commitment to stringent quality controls on non-medical face masks

SHAH ALAM: SIRIM Berhad has reaffirmed its commitment to public safety with stringent quality controls on non-medical face masks.

SIRIM QAS International chief executive officer Nur Fadhilah Muhammad said through its subsidiary company, it has performed stringent testing, inspection and certification of products sold in the market to ascertain their quality and safety.

“These days, there are so many non-medical face masks in the market. Consumers need to know that the ones they buy are of good quality, are safe and functioning well. Our tests determine whether they protect users from infectious agents, are comfortable to use and allow the users to breathe easily.

“At SIRIM QAS International, we have the safety of the consumers utmost in our minds. This has always been the end objective of all our testing and certifications, on any product or service.

“We bring that same diligence and scrutiny to face masks, which not only play an important role in protecting the people from Covid-19, but also continue to be needed for general public health and hygiene,” said Nur Fadhilah.

The procedures are for all types of non-medical face masks, which are tested according to SIRIM 40, CWA 17553, AFNOR SPEC S76-001, MS 2323 or BS EN 149 standards and only after a certification audit and passing all tests, will a product be given the MS SIRIM label, which is recognised by consumers as an assurance that it is fit for purpose and safe to use.

Nur Fadhilah said SIRIM QAS International was also ready to help non-medical face mask manufacturers and importers demonstrate compliance with regulations and show that they have the interests and safety of consumers in mind.

“I urge all relevant parties to contact SIRIM QAS International for any further clarification and advice on the testing and certification processes,” she said.

On April 7, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) announced that effective Jan 1, 2023, non-medical face masks must have SIRIM certification and labelling before they can be sold in Malaysia.

Companies failing to comply with the regulations can be fined up to RM200,000 for the first offence, which may increase to not more than RM500,000 for subsequent offences.

As for individuals (manufacturers/importers), first-time offenders may be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisoned for up to three years or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to RM250,000 or imprisoned for up to five years or both. — Bernama