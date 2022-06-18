SIRIM to implement certification of Musang King durians in Perak

IPOH: The Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) will implement the certification for Musang King durians to ensure its quality and stablise the price of the ‘king of fruits’.

Perak state SIRIM Berhad director Mohd Adzhar Ahmad said currently they were collaborating with the Perak State Agriculture Department and the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) to develop specific standards for the accreditation, which is to be implemented before the end of the year.

“Every country requires specifications to import a certain product, if Musang King durians have certification, there is no need for a lot of documentation to reduce bureaucracy.

“Besides that, this certification can ensure prices depending on durian grade and ensure that the Musang King will not be sold at an unreasonable prices,“ he said after officiating at the Perak Durian Growers Association annual general meeting at Taman Meru community hall here today.

Meanwhile, Perak Durian Growers Association chairman Nor Hisham Nayan said they were planning several initiatives to help durian planters in the state improve the quality of their fruit.

Nor Hisham said advanced and biodiversity courses would be organised for members in collaboration with various agencies, as well as to educate new planters.

“We will also appoint a committee (AJK) in each district to identify members who need assistance.

“The committee and I will also go out to dispense advice on durian cultivation,“ he said, adding that so far the association has 500 members. - Bernama