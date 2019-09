KUALA LUMPUR: Sirim Bhd, a research and technology agency under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, has recently won an award at the Asean Energy Awards 2019 at the 37th Asean Ministers on Energy Meeting and Associated Meetings in Bangkok.

The award under the category of Special Submission for a project entitled ‘Compressed Bio–Natural Gas for Green Mobility and Power Generation in Oil Palm Industry’ adopts the best practices on harnesses energy from unutilised biogas.

“The project aims to produce an alternative fuel that complies with automotive standards and promote greenhouse gas reduction activities.

“It also demonstrates the viability of Bio-Natural Gas (BioNG) production at semi commercial scale; and to strengthen the commercialisation of BioNG as an alternative fuel to diesel-fired power plants and industrial users,” Sirim said in a statement today.

BioNG is a natural gas produced from bio waste such as oil palm waste, food waste or industrial waste.

Sirim’s BioNG project involved designing, building, commissioning and operating a commercial-ready plant in Merotai, Tawau, Sabah to produce compressed biogas generated from palm oil mill effluent.

Sirim president and group chief executive Prof Dr Ahmad Fadzil Mohamad Hani received the award from Brunei’s Energy, Manpower and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Setia Dr Awang Mat Suny Md Hussein.

The Asean Energy Awards is the 10-member states’ recognising body for best practices in the region’s energy industry development. — Bernama