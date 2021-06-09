SIS stands by Nini Siron, calls for end to attacks

PETALING JAYA: Sisters in Islam (SIS) is standing in solidarity with Nini Siron, the woman who took photos resembling Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Noor and his two aides in what appeared to be a test drive in Penang. It urges the public to stop the harassment against her.

Nini, a housewife, has been under attack by many, including supporters of the mentri besar ranging from religious teachers to those with political links.

The attacks on Nini range from the circulation of personal details of her family, including the circulation of her husband, her son and her sister’s photos.

She also received hate messages and threats on her Facebook personal account and her husband’s business page, forcing her husband to deactivate the business page after his mobile number and pictures of his customers were circulated.

In this time of the pandemic, everyone must all take part to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus by adhering to the SOP, Senior Minister (Security), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said.

While Malaysia has yet to make cyberbullying and cyber harassment a crime, threats on social media is a crime under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which carries a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.

Threats and harassment made by the public on social media or directly are truly appalling and this must be taken seriously by the authorities, SIS said.

Nini’s courage in reporting the incident to the authorities is truly commendable and we applaud and stand in solidarity with Nini, it added.