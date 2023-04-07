Sister of Sultan Mizan of Terengganu dies

KUALA TERENGGANU: Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin’s sister Tengku Norhana Almarhum Sultan Mahmud died at the Gleneagles Hospital in Kuala Lumpur today.

According to the statement issued by the Comptroller of the Terengganu Royal Household Datuk Mohd Sophian Abu Bakar, Tengku Norhana breathed her last at 4.52 am.

The remains of Tengku Norhana were flown to Terengganu on a special aircraft and were taken to Balai Islam to enable family and relatives to pay their last respects.

The remains were later taken to Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque in Ladang for funeral prayers and burial.

Sultan Mizan consented to a three-day mourning period and tahlil prayers to be held for three consecutive nights at Istana Syarqiyyah starting tonight.-Bernama