Sisters believed to have been abused by mother, her boyfriend in Muar

MUAR: Two girls aged five and six are believed to have been abused by their biological mother and her boyfriend at a residence in Jalan Meriam, near here, two weeks ago.

Muar District Police Chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said a 36-year-old Cambodian woman and her 38-year-old local boyfriend were arrested at the house at 2.30 pm last Friday.

He said the arrest followed a report made by the victims’ biological father on the same day at the Muar Police Station after finding bruises on their bodies while bathing the two children, believed to be the result of being beaten with a cane.

“It was confirmed that this woman no longer lives with her husband but lives with the male suspect, and is suspected of having beaten the victims between Sept 16 and 26.

“Both victims are now receiving treatment at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) in Muar,“ he said in a statement today.

Raiz Mukhliz added that the two suspects are currently being remanded until Oct 6 for investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. -Bernama