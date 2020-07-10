Sisters in Simpang Ampat house fire succumb to injuries

NIBONG TEBAL: The two sisters who suffered serious burns in a fire at their home in Bandar Tasek Mutiara, Simpang Ampat near here yesterday, died today.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said G. Nirmala Dewi, 39, died at 11.43am, while her younger sister, G. Malini, 33, at 5.34am, while receiving treatment at Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) near here.

He said Nirmala Dewi’s two sons , aged two and 12, as well as their 50-year-old Myanmar maid were still under treatment at the hospital, except for the older boy, who sustained 5% burns and was discharged today.

Yesterday, a fire team from the Sungai Bakap Fire and Rescue station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 4.21am.

The fire destroyed 15% of the main room of a single-storey terrace house. There were five occupants in the house as Nirmala’s husband was away at work. - Bernama