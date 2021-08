KOTA KINABALU: Several Sabah non-governmental organisations (NGO) have called on all political parties in the state to sit down and discuss how the proposal for a cross-party framework for partisan cooperation presented by the Prime Minister, can work for the sake of the people.

Sabah Lower Interior Division Youth Association Federation deputy chairman Marjohan Ag Amin said, as the country is still going through a pandemic, it is crucial for all parties to set aside their differences and work together in the interests of the people.

“A political ceasefire and bipartisan cooperation is important to give space and opportunity for the Government to implement plans to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection.

“A change in Government or leadership will not guarantee stability, success in combating Covid-19 or bring much good to the people,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday Muhyiddin presented seven proposals to implement a suggested framework of cross-party cooperation if the upcoming vote of confidence in the prime minister is carried in the Dewan Rakyat and invited leaders of parties outside the coalition to forge bipartisan cooperation to discuss the proposal next week.

Ag Marjohan said youth in the state were fed up with the excessive political game and as such the parties should work together to help those who are now suffering because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the agreement to implement Undi 18 and to limit the tenure of the PM to two terms, he said this is seen as encouraging as more young people would be involved in determining the country’s leadership apart from giving them the chance to achieve their aspirations and express their views.

Another NGO, Society Empowerment and Economic Development of Sabah (SEEDS in its statement called on political parties to stop their political manoeuverings and instead find ways to overcome instabilities through negotiations.

According to SEEDS, the proposal for institutional reforms by the Prime Minister would give an opportunity for the Government and Opposition to draft a framework and reorganise the governance of the country that would eventually enable them to fight Covid-19 more effectively.

“All parties, in particular the Opposition, should give serious consideration to the proposal as it would ensure the continuance of the government to function in fighting Covid-19 and stabilising the economy,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Sabah Ethnic Groups Association (Presbah) president Yahya Ahmad said all quarters, especially political party leaders must have the maturity to gladly welcome the proposal for the sake of the people and country.

He said while the country is being tested with Covid-19, all political party leaders, starting with those in Sabah, must work together to create a stable political situation until herd immunity is achieved.

“By then the people would have received all the assistance, plans are moving smoothly, so the time is right to hold elections in July next year,“ he said in a statement.

Yahya said the political temperature needs to be lowered first as this was seen to disrupt the government’s focus on addressing the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. — Bernama