SITA offers ERL check-in kiosk, self bag drop through collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR: Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) expects to equip KL City Air Terminal in KL Sentral with Check-in Kiosks and Self Bag Drop services by the second quarter of 2024 through its collaboration with aviation technology provider, SITA.

The new facilities will enable passengers to check in and drop their bags within 30 seconds at the train station before boarding the KLIA Ekspres train to the airport.

ERL chief executive officer, Noormah Mohd Noor said the renewed partnership with SITA aims to modernise in-town check-in process and enhance passengers’ experience.

“As air travel continues to recover, we remain committed to providing our passengers with a seamless and efficient travel experience,” she said in a statement today.

Under the new five-year contract, SITA will provide four self-check-in kiosks and two Self Bag Drop kiosks to start with, and the set-up can be easily scaled up to match growing demand in the future.

The three conventional manned check-in counters will be maintained for those who require staff assistance.-Bernama