Siti Bainun denies feeding Bella chilli

KUALA LUMPUR: Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali today denied that she forced-fed chilli to a Down syndrome teenage girl, known as Bella.

Siti Bainun, 31, told the Sessions Court that the allegation made by the eighth prosecution witness, Suhana Zam, who allegedly saw the incident was untrue because Suhana had never cared about the condition of the children under her care.

The accused said this during cross-examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad at her defence trial on charges of neglecting and abusing the 13-year-old Down syndrome girl.

Siti Bainun said that Suhana often came to her condominium in Wangsa Maju here, however, she said her friend does not like children.

Nor Azizah: You said earlier, Suhana is your best friend. You help Suhana and Suhana helps you, so why does Suhana need to make up a story about you if this incident did not happen? She is your best friend, not an outsider.

Siti Bainun: I don’t know.

Suhana told the court that she saw Siti Bainun holding Bella’s chin and forcing the teenager to eat fried rice mixed with chilli while she (Suhana) was at Siti Bainun’s condominium in May 2021.

Siti Bainun did not agree that Suhana did not fabricate the story or was not influenced by the first prosecution witness, Zurianty Sudin or social media.

Nor Azizah also questioned the existence of an individual named ‘Farah’ as there was no indication of her in any of the photographs submitted as evidence.

Siti Bainun in her testimony said Farah, who lives nearby, would often help to take care of her children when she was not at home.

Nor Azizah: Who is ‘Farah’?

Siti Bainun: Farah is my friend. She takes care of my children and sleeps at my house, if necessary.

However, the accused disagreed with Nor Azizah that Farah was never mentioned by the fifth prosecution witness, Yasmin Nahar Mahmood and Suhana when they testified and that Farah did not exist.

Siti Bainun is charged with neglecting and abusing the teenager causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries in a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021 under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison or a fine of RM50,000 or both, if convicted.

The trial before Judge Izralizam Sanusi resumes on Feb 27. - Bernama