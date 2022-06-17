Siti Bainun sobs uncontrollably during identification in court

KUALA LUMPUR: Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali (pix) who allegedly neglected and abused Bella, a 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome, sobbed uncontrollably as six children and teenagers who had been under her care at the shelter home, including the victim, were brought into the court.

Siti Bainun, who was sitting in the dock, could not control her emotions when the names of the children and teenagers, aged between three and 17, were mentioned and they entered the courtroom for the identification session, behind a curtain.

They were identified by three witnesses, namely an assistant manager of a company Zurianty Sudin, 39, a resident of Rumah Bonda Yasmin Nahar Mahmood, 19, and a legal research officer at a law firm Suhana Zam, 40.

Earlier, lawyer Nur A’minahtul Mardiah Md Nor, representing Siti Bainun, requested for the six individuals to take a look at her client to see their reactions.

“If we want their identities to be kept secret, the public can be asked to leave and the curtain can be removed,“ she said.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad then said there was a need to protect the individuals involved as they were children and a victim (Bella).

Judge Izralizam Sanusi said it was just an identification process and the children and teenagers were not being called to give statements.

“If the prosecution feels there is a need for the public to leave (the courtroom), there is no problem,” he said.

Nor Azizah, however, said there was no problem for the media and the public to be in the public gallery as it was only an identification process.

Siti Bainun, 30, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of neglect and abusing Bella, to the point of causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries.

She is charged with committing the act at a condominium in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021 under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years or a fine of RM50,000 or both on conviction.

The trial continues. — Bernama