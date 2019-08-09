Siti Hasmah hosts Iriana Joko Widodo at tea reception

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali today hosted Iriana Joko Widodo, wife of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, at a morning tea reception at the Seri Perdana Complex here.

Siti Hasmah welcomed Iriana upon her arrival at 10.55am.

Iriana signed the visitors’ book at the complex before the closed-door tea reception.

Datin Norlin Shamsul Bahri, wife of Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, and Normah Alwi, wife of Defence Minister and Minister-in-Attendance Mohamad Sabu, as well as several members of the Indonesian president’s entourage attended the reception.

Joko, popularly known as Jokowi, and Iriana arrived yesterday for a two-day visit to Malaysia. — Bernama