Siti Hasmah hosts Iriana Joko Widodo at tea reception

09 Aug 2019 / 14:25 H.
    Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali (3rd R) leads Iriana Joko Widodo for a tea reception, at the Seri Perdana Complex, on Aug 9, 2019. — Bernama

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali today hosted Iriana Joko Widodo, wife of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, at a morning tea reception at the Seri Perdana Complex here.

Siti Hasmah welcomed Iriana upon her arrival at 10.55am.

Iriana signed the visitors’ book at the complex before the closed-door tea reception.

Datin Norlin Shamsul Bahri, wife of Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, and Normah Alwi, wife of Defence Minister and Minister-in-Attendance Mohamad Sabu, as well as several members of the Indonesian president’s entourage attended the reception.

Joko, popularly known as Jokowi, and Iriana arrived yesterday for a two-day visit to Malaysia. — Bernama

