Siti Mariam is all smiles when the monsoon comes

TANAH MERAH: Unlike most people who dread the monsoon season which brings along the floods, Siti Mariam Samad is all smiles when the rains come.

That’s when there is great demand for all the tubers the 55-year-old and her husband Muhammad Noor, 57, of Kampung Padang Siam cultivate to augment their income as rubber tappers.

The yield of tubers such as tapioca, purple yam, sweet potato and Chinese potato comes from their backyard where they have planting the crops for the past seven years.

“Our yield is abundant during the rainy season. That’s when more people buy the tubers,” Siti Mariam told Bernama at her house.

The couple is able to sell between 30 kg and 50 kg of tubers daily.

“The prices range from as low as RM2 per kg to RM5,” she said.

Siti Mariam said the income from rubber tapping will be low during the rainy season and the earnings from the sale of the tubers help make up the difference.

“The uncertain earnings from rubber tapping prompted us to cultivate the tubers for the additional income,” she explained.

She said the demand for the ‘putu halba’ delicacy made from tapioca rises during the monsoon season. - Bernama