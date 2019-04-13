Siti Nordiana Alias casts her vote in the Rantau by-election

RANTAU: As polling draws to a close, popular singer Siti Nordiana Alias (pix) caused a little stir when she came to SJK (T) Bandar Seri Sendayan to cast her vote at around 5pm.

Her presence alerted the election commission volunteers and police alike as they went to take selfies with the singer.

The singer, most famous for being the champion of singing reality show Gegar Vaganza in 2015, said it was her duty as a native of Sendayan to cast her vote in this by-election.

“This is my third time casting my vote. I never missed my chance to vote and be part of the process,“ she told reporters after casting her vote, here today.

She explained that she was late because she was held up by a programme and had to make sure her children were in class before coming here.

On her stage performance at Pakatan Harapan’s grand finale ceramah last night, Siti Nordiana said she just performed after receiving the invitation and commission to do so.

“I see it as merely performing for my kampung folk at Sendayan, and I hope they know I’m just trying to earn some income and won’t tie me into the politics,“ she said, adding that everyone’s vote and political inclination was a secret.