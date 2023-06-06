Siti Nuramira’s husband fined RM16,000 for posting offensive video on social media

PETALING JAYA: The husband of the woman who caused controversy with her actions during a stand-up performance at a comedy club here was today fined RM16,000 by the Sessions Court for on two counts of improper use of the network facilities by creating and initiating the transmission of an offensive video on Instagram and YouTube.

Judge Azrul Darus meted the fine on V. Alexander Navin, 39, who pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was fined RM8,000, in default four months in jail, on each count. The man paid the fine.

Alexander Navin was charged with creating and initiating the transmission of offensive communications with the intent to offend others through the Instagram application using the Twitter profile name ‘greenleafyconnoiseur’ and the YouTube profile name ‘Alex & Amy @ insta Greenleafyconnoiseur’, on June 5 and June 16 last year.

The posts were read at a condominium in Damansara Perdana here, at 10.30 am on July 9 last year.

Both the charges were framed under Section 233(1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both and can be fined RM1,000 for every day the offence continues after conviction, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor P. Vitiya Monisha, when seeking a heavy sentence, said the action by the accused had caused public discomfort.

“A total of 46 police reports were received regarding the video,” she said.

Lawyer for the accused, R. Sivaraj, during mitigation, said his client converted to Islam in July last year before marrying Siti Nuramira Abdullah in December of the same year.

He is now remorseful and has learnt his lessons, said the lawyer.

Alexander Navin’s wife, Siti Nuramira Abdullah was fined RM8,000 by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on April 17 this year after pleading guilty to an alternative charge of deliberately wounding the religious feelings of others during her stand-up comedy act.

She was accused of insulting Islam by admitting she is a Muslim who memorised 15 juzuk (chapters) of the Quran before revealing herself in a skimpy outfit at a comedy club. - Bernama