Siti Nurhaliza, minister compounded for violating SOP during tahnik event (Updated)

SHAH ALAM: Singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and her husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohammad Jiwa were compounded RM10,000 each for failing to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the tahnik ceremony for their second child early this month.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said police also issued compounds of RM2,000 each to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, preachers Ustaz Azhar Idrus, Ustaz Don Daniyal and Ustaz Iqbal, as well as Khalid’s three children.

Arjunaidi, in a virtual news conference, said all of them had failed to observe physical distancing during the ceremony.

Previously, it was reported that police were investigating allegations that the tahnik ceremony for the singer’s newborn son had violated the SOPs for the Conditional Movement Control Order.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Esha reportedly said that the investigation was carried out under Regulation 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021 following a police report lodged over the matter.

In a related development, Arjunaidi said actor Norman Hakim and his wife Memey Suhaiza, as well as actress Abby Abadi and her husband Muhammad Faizal Zakaria, were issued a compound of RM2,000 each for a separate SOP violation during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

For an event at the Universiti Putra Malaysia which went viral recently, compounds of RM2,000 each were issued including to the Higher Education director-general Datuk Dr Husaini Omar and several senior management officers of the universities.

“The organiser was compounded RM10,000,” said Arjunaidi.

Meanwhile, he said police have completed the investigation into the alleged SOP breach by a Selangor executive councillor for organising an event to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri. — Bernama