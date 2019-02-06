Siti Nurhaliza’s name not on the list of PH candidates for Semenyih by-election

ALOR STAR: The name of Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin is not on the list Pakatan Harapan’s potential candidates for the Semenyih state by-election.

Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir said this when asked to comment on talk that Malaysia’s pop queen would contest the Semenyih by-election on March 2 on a Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket.

“It must be just a rumour. I am involved in the process of selecting the candidate. Her (Siti Nurhaliza’s) name has not come up so far. I do not know if there will be a suggestion later. I am not sure if she is a Bersatu member,” he reporters today.

The by-election is being held following the death of the Bersatu assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, of a heart attack on Jan 11. The nomination is on Feb 16.

Asked to comment on alleged differences of opinion over the Bersatu candidate for the by-election, Mukhriz brushed it aside as propaganda of the political opposition.

“Whenever the name of a candidate is announced, some people quickly start a psy-war to make it seem there is disunity in Bersatu. This is an old tactic which was used in the old party (Umno). I know this is orchestrated by outsiders and not our party members.

“The candidate-selection process is ongoing. We are considering all possible candidates and there is no limit on the number. These candidates are from, Srikandi, Armada, and even from outside the division wings,” he said.

Earlier, Mukhriz and several state executive councillors attended a Chinese New Year ‘open house’ along with over 1,000 people at Dewan Seri Mentaloon here. — Bernama