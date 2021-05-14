Siti Safiyah hopes Syawal brings championship cheer

KUALA LUMPUR: National bowler Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman is looking forward to the month of Syawal to inspire her to once again shine on the international scene.

After a year and a half of not competing in any international championships due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 30-year-old is hoping that the situation will improve soon.

The former world champion is also concerned that if she does not compete in championships for too long, she will grow too accustomed to it till competing internationally would become a challenge in itself.

“I hope that after Raya I’d to be able to compete in several championships before the Asian meet that has been postponed to January next year. I want to compete because I feel awkward not competing for so long.

“Usually, we have a championship every month. Now I’m just sitting at home. I’m afraid I’ll get so used to it that I may be scared of coming out (to compete)... it will be a problem,” she told Bernama.

She does have a point because competitions not only allow them to be on their toes but the prize money also helps them to supplement their income.

Siti Safiyah, who is also known by her nickname Sofy, burst onto the bowling scene in 2005 when she won the Malaysia Open at the tender age of 14.

In 2017, she teamed up with Shalin Zulkifli, Sin Li Jane, Natasha Roslan and Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi to emerge as the women’s team champions at the World Championships.

Siti Safiyah also won three silver medals (masters, women’s team and mixed doubles) at the Philippines SEA Games in December 2019, which was her last competitive outing.

No wonder she can’t wait to get back into action.

Unfortunately, although some countries like South Korea and the United States have begun organising championships, the international bowling scene has yet to get off the mark since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

In Malaysia, there has not been a single championship organised, except for internal competitions between national players and the reserves last year.- Bernama