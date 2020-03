PETALING JAYA: After receiving brickbats over some controversial comments, Deputy Women, Family and Community Affairs Minister, Datuk Siti Zailah Yusoff (pix), has deactivated her Twitter account.

Siti Zailah received backlash after commenting on Twitter about the fast spreading Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the probability of dying from coronavirus is only 1%, while the possibility of death at any moment is 100%.

She also added that people should restore their faith and only fear God.

“Verily, death is inevitable, and it comes without notice,“ she stated.