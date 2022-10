MALACCA: Two flood relief centres (PPS), at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Tunggal and Balairaya Gadek di Alor Gajah, were closed at about 12.30 pm today.

Melaka Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said the two PPS were closed after all the 36 evacuees, who were there at 8 am today, returned home.

The evacuees are from Kampung Gadek, Kampung Bukit Tambun, Kampung Bukit Balai, Kampung Belimbing Dalam and Kampung Pulau, it said. - Bernama