Situation in eastern Sabah normal despite US advisory

KUALA LUMPUR: The situation in eastern Sabah is normal despite an advisory warning by the US Department of State about increased abduction risk in the area, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said today.

He also said it is common for the US to issue such warnings from time to time.

“On our part, we guarantee the situation on Sabah’s eastern coast is becoming increasingly peaceful with the political resolution in the southern Philippines still ongoing,” he said in a press conference at the Parliament lobby here.

He said Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia take security in the region seriously.

On Tuesday the State Department raised its advisory level for 35 countries, including Malaysia, to a ‘K’ indicator for the risk of kidnapping and/or hostage-taking.

Its webpage urged US citizens to take precautionary measures when in Sabah’s east coast, where it said there is an increased risk of kidnappings. Other countries on the list include Afghanistan, Colombia, Ethiopia, among others.