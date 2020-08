ALOR STAR: The gains chalked up by the tourism sector in the northern region have now been mostly reversed, thanks to the Sivagangga Covid-19 cluster.

Malaysian Association of Hotels Kedah chapter chairman Eugene Dass said up to 40 room reservations have been cancelled daily, just as domestic tourism was showing signs of picking up.

He said several events have also been cancelled. About 50 people have been infected in Kedah, Perlis and Penang since the return of a nasi kandar restaurant owner from India last month.

The 57-year-old permanent resident had been ordered to undergo self-isolation. However, he was caught visiting his restaurant, and subsequently infected several people, including his family and his workers.

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has ordered the restaurant to be closed indefinitely.

The owner of the restaurant is said to have picked up a strain of the coronavirus, known as a super spreader, from Sivagangga in India.

His restaurant is located in Bukit Kayu Hitam, on the route to the Thai border.

Dass attributed the resurgence of Covid-19 to a lack of discipline among those ordered to undergo self-quarantine.

Apart from the restaurant owner, a factory worker in Penang and a housewife in Jitra were also caught flouting self-quarantine orders.

“This indiscipline has come back to haunt us,” Dass told theSun yesterday. “We need to continue with centralised quarantine. If those quarantined can’t afford to pay hotel rates, they can check into hostels, which are cheaper.”

Meanwhile, a targeted enhanced movement control order has been imposed in six more areas, four in Napoh and two in Kuala Sanglang in Perlis.

In Penang, the Seberang Jaya district is under watch after three cases from one family were reported. Two of them are linked to the Sivagangga cluster. One is a doctor based at a district hospital in the area.

