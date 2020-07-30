Sivagangga Cluster: Increased enforcement, SOP compliance monitoring in Kubang Pasu

ALOR STAR: The Kedah state government is stepping up enforcement and monitoring of compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP), especially in the Kubang Pasu district following the spread of Covid-19 cases involving the Sivagangga Cluster.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said all business premises were required to use the MySejahtera application to facilitate monitoring and close contact tracing process.

“Only those who don’t have a smartphone can record their details in the book. But I am confident that almost everyone has a smartphone. We have to use MySejahtera, we can’t avoid it anymore because with the new cluster, it is crucial that we fully adhere to the SOP,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Covid-19 Special State Security Committee Meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here, today.

The state government will also prepare a quarantine centre based on the requirements and will be announcing the location soon given that so far there are already six Covid-19 cases from the Sivagangga Cluster.

“We are worried that people might violate the home quarantine order although they are wearing the quarantine wristbands. So we decided to set up a quarantine centre,” said Muhammad Sanusi.

The Menteri Besar stressed that cooperation from all quarters was crucial to curb the spread of Covid-19 or new clusters emerging in the state, especially during this festive season.

On Tuesday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a new cluster had been identified in Kedah, namely the Sivagangga cluster, involving a restaurant owner, a family member and four workers.

“In conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration tomorrow, I would like to remind everybody to comply with the SOPs whereby only 20 people are allowed for each animal sacrificed (Qurban) and no feasts are allowed. Just distribute the meat after the ritual,” he said. — Bernama