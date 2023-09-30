Sivakumar: 188,102 housewives contribute to SKSSR

BENTONG: A total of 188,102 housewives have contributed to the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) as of Sept 24, said Human Resource Minister V. Sivakumar.

He said the number comprised 166,666 housewives from B40 families whose contributions were funded by the government, while the remaining 21,436 were voluntary contributions.

“The state-wise data showed that there were 6,636 SKSSR contributors in Pahang,” he said in his speech at the MYFutureJobs Career Carnival at Felda Chemomoi here today.

The programme was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, with Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and UMNO Women and Family Affairs Council (Hawa) chairman Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil also present.

Regarding the career carnival aimed at reducing the unemployment rate, Sivakumar said this was the third edition after Penang and Selangor and provided 1,168 job opportunities through 18 employers, including those from the manufacturing, service, finance and insurance sectors.

“Job seekers, especially youth from Felda, have the opportunity to explore and choose to attend interviews with any employers available. This programme continues with engagement efforts to provide the Felda community with access to employment, profiling and skills enhancement services,” he said.

Sivakumar said the unemployment rate has shown a declining trend and stood at 3.4 per cent as of July, compared to 3.7 per cent during the same period last year.

In the meantime, he said that employers hiring individuals in vulnerable categories such as Persons with Disabilities, women, those who have lost their jobs, the hardcore poor, parolees and former inmates could benefit from the Daya Kerjaya programme, with incentives of up to RM1,800 for three months for each employee hired.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy, in his speech, said that the unemployment rate in Pahang was only 2.8 per cent in the second quarter of this year.

As of Sept 22, there were 5,385 job vacancies recorded in the state, while 767 individuals have lost their jobs, he added.-Bernama