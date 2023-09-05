Sivakumar confirms sacking five of his officers

BANGI: Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (pix) today confirmed that he had terminated the service of five of his officers.

Sivakumar said the move was to ensure the ministry could function smoothly and well.

“The sackings are to ensure the ministry could function well and smoothly,” he told reporters after opening the Government-inked Companies Occupational Safety and Health ( GLC OSH) Summit at Tenera Hotel, here today.

He said when asked on earlier media reports that claimed five of his officers had been terminated immediately following the arrest of his senior officers by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) believed to be over recruitment of foreign workers in April.

In another development, Sivakumar said the number of occupational injuries recorded in the country in 2021 was 21,534 case which was a 34 per cent fall compared to the year earlier.

He said there were 301 fatal occupational injury cases in 2021.

Sivakumar added that the fall in the rate of worker injuries was due to greater awareness by various interested parties on the importance of occupational safety and health (OSH).

Regarding the conference, Sivakumar said it was the first time it was organised together with government-linked companies (GLCs), thus signaling the government’s seriousness and concern in ensuring that the workforce is always safe and their health is maintained. -Bernama