Sivakumar: Employers, industry players urged to get safety passports

KUALA LUMPUR: Employers and industry players who have yet to implement the Safety Passport Programme are urged to do so as a measure to reduce accident rates at the workplace.

Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar said it was crucial as the National Occupational Safety and Health (NOSH) Act 1994 amendment emphasised on preventive principles by employers, but noted that his ministry was not suggesting to make the passport mandatory at this time.

“I really hope that the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will promote this to reach out to more employers who don’t know its existence.

“This Safety Passport can help reduce the rate of accidents in workplaces, including construction sites. We do not know when accidents will happen. So, I urge all employers and industry players to pay serious attention in this matter,“ he said during a media conference after officiating the appreciation ceremony for NIOSH Safety Passport strategic partners here today.

At the event, a total of 15 strategic partners received certificates and trophies as a sign of appreciation in making the programme a success, including Petronas, Shell Malaysia, Petron, Air Selangor, Astro and Nestle.

He said government efforts to reduce accidents and diseases at workplaces can be achieved if more employers implemented this programme.

“Based on studies conducted by NIOSH, employers agreed that the Safety Passport Programme fulfils its objective by creating awareness among workers about work safety and health aspects, as well as reduces the rate of accidents at the workplace.

“We need to acknowledge the fact that accidents at workplaces, including fatalities and diseases, can affect productivity and affect the country’s social and economic situation,” Sivakumar said, adding that all parties should cooperate with the government in the matter.

On whether the civil service would require the passport, he said he was currently focused on private and government contractors.

He also said that NIOSH, together with Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute, would develop the Safety Passport module for the creative industry and media.

The programme was first introduced in 2000 as a government effort to boost workers’ awareness of safety and health issues at their workplace. - Bernama